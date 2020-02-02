The Competition Commission is making headway in its engagement with cellphone network operators on high data prices and has extended the deadline to reduce prices. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The Competition Commission is making headway in its engagement with cellphone network operators on high data prices and the deadline to reduce prices has been extended by a month, the commission said on Sunday. The commission released its Data Services Market Inquiry final report with findings and recommendations on December 2 last year, it said in a statement.

The report, among many other things, recommended that two mobile network operators, Vodacom and MTN, reach agreement within two months with the commission to reduce data prices, particularly for monthly bundles, and to address the structure of data pricing, reducing the cost per MB for smaller sub-1GB bundles relative to the 1GB price.

Further, the report also recommended that these operators reach agreement with the commission on other pro-poor measures within three months, including free data and zero rating of public benefit organisations, the commission said.

"Following the announcement, the commission has separately had productive engagements with the two operators, Vodacom and MTN, as well as other affected MNOs [mobile network operators] with regards to the findings and recommendations.