Confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA now at 13 524, with nine more deaths



The latest fatalities bring the death toll from the coronavirus to 247, Mkhize said. He has, however, been encouraged by the 6 083 recoveries so far.

A total of 18 537 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, he added, bringing the total to 421 555. Of the number of new cases, the Western Cape accounts for 71.7 of the total.





The country's second-largest medical aid, Medscheme, which represents 3.8 million people, has thus far processed 97 claims relating to Covid-19, the Board of Healthcare Funders said in a statement.





At a total cost of R14.5 million, which includes intensive-care treatment, medication and professional fees, Medscheme says. that averages to just about R150 000 per patient.





South Africa's largest closed medical scheme, the 1.8-million-member Government Employees Medical Scheme, estimates it will be spending around R900 million this year on Covid-19 treatment.





The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has risen to 13 524, with 785 new cases and nine more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

