Convicted ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini to be sentenced

Bathabile Dlamini. Image: Oupa Mokoena

Published 8m ago

Durban - President of the ANC Women's League, Bathabile Dlamini, who was convicted of perjury last month, will be sentenced on Friday by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Dlamini, 59, was found guilty of perjury for lying under oath during the Ngoepe inquiry into a Sassa grant scandal in 2017.

The perjury charge will mark the second conviction of the ANCWL leader, after her fraud charges linked to the Parliament Travel Gate scam.

The state argued for a harsh sentence in light of her being a two time offender.

Dlamini is also a member of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC), the ruling party’s main organ.

More on this

Evidence provided by the state last month proved that Dlamini lied under oath during the Sassa Inquiry.

Presiding Judge Betty Khumalo said she was satisfied that the former Social Development minister had lied in her written statement and oral testimony to the commission.

Advocate Tshepiso Mphahlane, Dlamini’s lawyer, said that she should be given a hefty fine if the court felt imprisonment was too harsh a sentence.

Mphalane also argued that she was a pensioner with financial dependents.

ANC heavyweights Ace Magashule and Tony Yengeni showed their support for the convicted criminal.

Yengeni was quoted last month saying that imprisonment was too harsh and that Dlamini should be given a fine.

But the state was having none of it, arguing that an example should be made of public servants for wrongdoing.

Former ANC NEC member Carl Niehaus posted a picture of him and Dlamini in court on Friday as she awaited sentencing.

Niehaus captioned the image: “In court with the President of the ANCWL now. Asiiki Asigwaji! #handsoffbathabiledlamini”

IOL

