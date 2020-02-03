Cop killed and colleague injured while responding to robbery complaint









File picture: Pexels Johannesburg - Mpumalanga police are appealing for help in catching gunmen who shot and killed one of their members and left another officer as well as four other people seriously injured. The six were shot in what is believed to have been a tavern robbery in Pilgrims Rest, Mpumalanga on Sunday night. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, the sergeant and a constable were responding to a suspected robbery complaint at the tavern, however, they were met by gunfire from the alleged robbers. "Both members as well as at least four civilians sustained multiple gunshot wounds leaving the constable dead and the sergeant as well as civilians in a critical condition. "The suspects fled also taking with them both members' service pistols

The National Commissioner of Police General Khehla John Sitole condemned the attack on the officers and police civilians saying no officer should die with their gun in their hand.

"I have again reiterated to all members that they should not fall with a gun in their hand,” said General Sitole.

"These continuous ruthless attacks on our police officers has got to stop and we can achieve maximum results in this regard only with the community rallying behind the police every step of the way,” added General Sitole.

"As part of the 72 Hour Activation Plan, a team of investigators including Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, Forensic experts and SAPS detectives have been mobilised to track down and arrest those responsible.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects or any information that could help successfully investigate this case to contact us on 086 00 10111. Tip-offs can also be provided via the MySAPSApp. All callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence."



