Johannesburg - Mpumalanga police are appealing for help in catching gunmen who shot and killed one of their members and left another officer as well as four other people seriously injured.
The six were shot in what is believed to have been a tavern robbery in Pilgrims Rest, Mpumalanga on Sunday night.
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, the sergeant and a constable were responding to a suspected robbery complaint at the tavern, however, they were met by gunfire from the alleged robbers.
"Both members as well as at least four civilians sustained multiple gunshot wounds leaving the constable dead and the sergeant as well as civilians in a critical condition.
"The suspects fled also taking with them both members' service pistols