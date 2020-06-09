Cops launch manhunt for gunmen after six men killed at Jabulani Hostel

Johannesburg - Gauteng Police have launched a manhunt for at least three gunmen who are believed to have stormed a shack and shot and killed six people at Jabulani Hostel on Monday night.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known and unconfirmed reports say 39 pistol cartridges and 18 rifle cartridges were found at the scene.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Kay Makhubele said the gunmen started randomly shooting at the men at 11pm.

He said it was not known if the men lived in the shack, or were visiting.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were in the shack in Jabulani Hostel when three men armed with handguns and rifles started shooting at shack from different positions. Five died at scene and one in the hospital. The seventh victim is still in hospital. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage, he said.