Cops launch manhunt for gunmen after six men killed at Jabulani Hostel
Johannesburg - Gauteng Police have launched a manhunt for at least three gunmen who are believed to have stormed a shack and shot and killed six people at Jabulani Hostel on Monday night.
The motive for the shooting is not yet known and unconfirmed reports say 39 pistol cartridges and 18 rifle cartridges were found at the scene.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Kay Makhubele said the gunmen started randomly shooting at the men at 11pm.
He said it was not known if the men lived in the shack, or were visiting.
"Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were in the shack in Jabulani Hostel when three men armed with handguns and rifles started shooting at shack from different positions. Five died at scene and one in the hospital. The seventh victim is still in hospital. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage, he said.
The whereabouts of the gunmen are unknown.
Makhubele said they were appealing to anyone who may have information on where the suspects could be, to call crime stop on 086 00 10111 and help with information that could lead to their arrest.
"Information may also be provided via the MySAPSApp. Callers can remain anonymous and all information may be treated with strictest confidence.," Makhubele said.IOL