Coronavirus: Department of Health launches WhatsApp support group

The Department of Health has announced a newly-launched website detailing all COVID-19 related resources. The website contains important contact details, including the emergency support hotline, and up-to-date news and resources. Along with the website launch, the department also has put a WhatsApp support group into place where concerned South Africans can join the conversation and stay informed. Both the website and WhatsApp group comes at a crucial time - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that the country’s number of confirmed coronavirus infections had jumped to 38. “This means that our numbers have increased by 14 from Friday’s confirmed cases of 24,” said Mkhize. The minister had warned on Friday that there would be more infections as the department along with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases awaited laboratory confirmation. Commenting on the repratriation of more than 100 citizens from Wuhan city in China, Mkhize said they were excited that the SANDF-chartered flight had successfully brought the group home.

The group touched down at Polokwane’s Gateway International Airport just before 11am on Saturday morning.

“All the citizens have now settled in at the Ranch Hotel. Tomorrow we will give an update regarding their arrival. We are prioritizing that our people settle in well.

“Thereafter all protocols as identified by the SANDF and the Department of Health will be properly followed and implemented,” said Mkhize.

NEW SA INFECTIONS

Gauteng: 7 new infections - which takes provincial tally to 17

A 76-year-old man who had travelled to the UK and the US.

A 72-year-old woman who had travelled to the UK and the US.

A 47-year-old man who had travelled to the UK and the US.

A 52-year-old man who had travelled to Germany.

A 38-year-old man who had travelled to the Netherlands and Germany.

A 62-year-old man who had travelled to the Netherlands.

A 19-year-old woman who had travelled to France and Italy.

Western Cape: 6 new infections - which takes the provincial tally to 9

A 27-year-old man who had travelled to Brazil.

A 33-year-old woman who had travelled to France.

A 49-year-old man who had travelled to France and Italy.

A 14-year-old woman who had travelled to the US and Dubai.

A 73-year-old man who had travelled to the UK.

A 32-year-old man who had travelled to the UK.

KwaZulu-Natal: 1 new infection - which takes the provincial tally to 11

A 47-year-old man who had travelled to Switzerland.

Visit: sacoronavirus.co.za/ or join the WhatsApp group on 0600 123 456.