Coronavirus: Here's how DSTV is making being home a little more bearable

Johannesburg - In light of the rapidly spreading coronavirus and more people being forced to work from home, DSTV has made changes to its product offering.

Some of the changes that have been made include opening up news channels to more subscribers and educational programming for children being opened up to more subscribers and non-subscribers.

With a lot of sports events on hold because of the Covid-19 virus, Supersport has also tried to accommodate sports fans with programming.

These are the changes that have been made.

EDUCATION

The Multichoice Group said in a statement that the Mindset educational channel on Channel 319 would be made available on DSTV Catch Up. The group had also opened Channel 318, the Da Vinci Channel, which will be available on the DSTV service offerings until the end of May.

In terms of cartoons for children, the Nickelodeon channel on Channel 305, has been opened to DStv Compact, Family and Access subscribers until April 14.

NEWS

From Friday, the group said it was availing news channels to subscribers and non-subscribers through their DSTV Now app. It also said Africanews had been launched on Channel 417, and that CNN would also be extended to the DSTV Family and Access packages.

SPORT

With limited options available around the world in the sports segment, Multichoice said it had purchased broadcasting rights to air award-winning sport documentaries from around the world. It also said Suspersport 1 had been opened to DStv Compact Plus and Compact, while Supersport 7 would be opened to DStv Access customers as well.

MOVIES

Multichoice said it had added 10 additional movies to its Box Office offering and said it had reduced movie rental costs to R25 for the Covid-19 virus period.

The group said it was important to limit exposure to the virus to employees and service providers, and said it expected some productions to be affected in future.

MultiChoice Group chief executive Calvo Mawela said: “We have been in constant communication with health authorities such as the World Health Organisation, and we will be rolling out Africa-wide public service announcements on Covid-19.

“It is important that all of us take heed of the announcements and advice from trusted experts so that we can look after our own health and that of our loved ones”.