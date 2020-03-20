Coronavirus in SA: Here’s where the 52 latest infections came from

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday confirmed 52 new positive cases of the coronavirus in South Africa as the virus reached a sixth province, the Free State. With seven infections, the Free State became the sixth province in the country to have confirmed cases after Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The country’s smallest but most populated province, Gauteng, recorded 33 new infections, taking its tally to 109. This means Gauteng accounts for more than 50% of South Africa’s infected patients. SA INFECTIONS - 202 Gauteng - 109

Western Cape - 56

KZN - 24

Free State - 7

Mpumalanga - 5

Limpopo - 1

Out of Gauteng’s 33 new infections, 17 had ‘pending travel history’ missing. This means that they were tested at private labs with their travel history not adequately disclosed in forms that are submitted to the Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

One of them was confirmed as a local transmission.

The Gauteng breakdown of the new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province is as follows:

Gauteng - 33 new infections

· A 33-year-old man who travelled to the United Kingdom and France

· A 32-year-old woman with pending travel history

· A 56-year-old man who travelled to Switzerland

· A 56-year-old woman who travelled to Switzerland

· A 34-year-old woman who travelled to the United Kingdom and Austria

· A 34-year-old man who travelled to Austria

· A 27-year-old man with pending travel history

· A 22-year-old woman who travelled to the United Kingdom

· A 31-year-old man with pending travel history

· A 52-year-old woman who travelled to the United Kingdom

· A 54-year-old man who travelled to London, UK.

· A 53-year-old man who travelled to Austria and Switzerland

· A 32-year-old woman with pending travel history

· A 33-year-old man with pending travel history

· A 52-year-old man with pending travel history

· A 20-year-old man with pending travel history

· A 37-year-old man with pending travel history

· A 47-year-old woman with pending travel history

· A 23-year-old man with no international travel history

· A 32-year-old man with pending travel history

· A 21-year-old man with pending travel history

· A 34-year-old woman with pending travel history

· A 40-year-old woman with pending travel history

· A 41-year-old man with pending travel history

· A 2-year-old man with pending travel history

· A 39-year-old man with pending travel history

· A 58-year-old man with pending travel history

· A 56-year-old man who travelled to the United States of America

· A 28-year-old man with pending travel history

· A 67-year-old man who travel to the United Kingdom

· An 11-year-old man who travelled to Spain

· A 30-year-old man who travelled to the United States of America

· A 53-year-old man who travelled to the United Kingdom

In the Free State, there were seven new infections, with three of them having missing travel history. Four of them came from European countries, two each between Israel and France.

Free State - 7 new infections

· A 38-year-old man who travelled to France

· A 54-year-old man with pending travel history

· A 55-year-old man who travelled to France

· A 52-year-old man who travelled to Israel

· A 68-year-old man who travelled to Israel

· A 74-year-old man with pending travel history

· A 32-year-old man with pending travel history

In the Western Cape, just one of its 11 new infections had missing travel history.

Western Cape - 11 new infections

· A 31-year-old woman who travelled to the United Kingdom

· A 34-year-old who travelled to the Netherlands (Gender was not specified)

· A 26-year-old who travelled to who travelled to the Netherlands (Gender was not specified)

· A 29-year-old with pending travel history (Gender was not specified)

· A 69-year-old man who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai

· A 58-year-old who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and Tanzania (Gender was not specified)

· A 23-year-old man who travelled to the United Kingdom and Germany

· A 43-year-old woman who travelled to Canada and Austria

· A 60-year-old man who travelled to Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Austria

· A 62-year-old who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and Switzerland (Gender was not specified)

· A 63-year-old man who travelled to the United Kingdom and Italy

In KZN, there was one new infection with missing travel history.

KwaZulu Natal - 1 new infection

· A 29-year-old woman with pending travel history

Mkhize had bemoaned the issue of missing travel history during a Q&A session with doctors from the South African Medical Association in Pretoria on Thursday night. He urged doctors to fill in the forms with all required information to assist the department in its fight to combat Covid-19 and to enable them to be able to trace patients easily.

