Corrupt practices around medical safety gear equal to murder, says WHO chief

Geneva – Corrupt practices around medical safety gear for Covid19 health workers is tantamount to “murder”, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.

In strong remarks, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that corruption which deprives health workers of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) threatened not only their lives but also the lives of their patients suffering from the novel coronavirus.

The WHO director-general was asked about graft in South Africa, which is reeling from coronavirus-linked corruption scandals that have battered President Cyril Ramaphosa’s credibility and the country’s image abroad.

“Any type of corruption is unacceptable,” Tedros told a virtual news conference.

“However, corruption related to PPE… for me it’s actually murder. Because if health workers work without PPE, we’re risking their lives. And that also risks the lives of the people they serve.