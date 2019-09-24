File photo: Rogan Ward/Reuters.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of SA Trade Unions in Mpumalanga will on Wednesday protest and block Mahamba and Matsamo border posts in solidarity with striking eSwatini public servants. Public servants in neighbouring eSwatini embarked on nationwide protests this week demanding better remuneration from King Mswati's government.

"The border blockades are convened in solidarity with the eSwatini public sector unions who are currently fighting for a cost of living adjustment," Sizwe Pamla, a spokesperson for Cosatu said.

"Mpumalanga Cosatu supports the strike by eSwatini's National Public Services & Allied Workers Union [NAPSAWU] and other public sector unions of Swaziland and holds a strong view that their demand for a living wage is a genuine one which must be acceded to by the government of Swaziland. Cosatu will be leading border protests alongside its national affiliate NEHAWU."

Government workers in eSwatini are fighting for a 7.8 percent salary increase.

Their last salary increase was only received in 2016, said Pamla.