Covid-19: 2 585 new cases recorded in SA

Cape Town – South Africa has recorded 126 more Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total number to 13 628. A total of 48 deaths were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 33 in Gauteng, 25 in the Eastern Cape and 20 in the Western Cape, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday, who indicated that 194 people had died yesterday. While 2 585 new cases have been identified, the number of recoveries now stand at 531 338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. “As of today, a cumulative total of 618 286 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded, with 2 585 new cases identified,” said Mkhize. The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 617 982, with 19 009 new tests conducted since the last report.

Data supplied by the Department of Health

Nelson Mandela Bay interim mayor Thsonono Buyeye said on Thursday the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium would no longer be used as a Covid-19 isolation facility as of Monday.

Buyeye said that because of a decrease in the number of patients entering the facility, the municipality did not believe it was financially viable to continue using the stadium as a field hospital.

The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has advised Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize that the country should consider additional regulations around alcohol and cigarettes, even when Covid-19 is no longer a factor.

“There may be many non-Covid-19-related reasons for additional controls on both tobacco and alcohol, such as increased taxes and controls on quantities.

““These should be implemented separately at a later stage unlinked to Covid-19,” the committee said in a letter on the day the country moved to level 2.

