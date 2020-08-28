Covid-19 claims 115 more lives in SA

Cape Town – South Africa has recorded 115 more Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 13 743 on Friday. A total of 47 people were killed in Gauteng, 14 in KwaZulu-Natal, 10 in the Eastern Cape, 10 in the Western Cape, 16 in North West and 18 in Mpumalanga, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in a statement. ’’As of today, a cumulative total of 620 132 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded. “Our recoveries now stand at 533 935, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%.

’’The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 632 311, with 14 329 new tests conducted since the last report.“

Data supplied by the Department of Health

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee (MAC) has cautioned against the use of disinfectant tunnels as a preventive measure against Covid-19, a release of advisories by Mkhize has shown.

The MAC is of the opinion the spraying individuals with chemicals could have physical and psychological effects. The chemicals used in disinfectant tunnels could, for example, harm or alter the body's natural bacteria which protect against diseases.

The disinfectant tunnels were installed in malls, schools and taxi ranks when the coronavirus first hit SA.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, chair of SA’s ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, had warned at the time there was no scientific evidence supporting claims disinfectant tunnels could prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The World Health Organisation and Infection Control Network Africa, among others, do not support the exposure of humans to chemical sprays.

The MAC also estimated that the proportion of asymptomatic infected individuals in SA ranges between 50-80%, saying the reasons were not clearly understood.

Karim said asymptomatic infection may be more common in children under 18 than adults.

“The SARS-CoV-2 viral load in asymptomatic infected individuals is slightly lower than in symptomatic Covid-19 cases…

“Asymptomatic individuals with SARS-COV-2 can transmit the virus, though are probably slightly less infectious than symptomatic individuals,” Karim said.

One metres or two? Or is it six? When it comes to coronavirus social distancing, there is no single rule of thumb, researchers cautioned this week in another study.

Indoors or outside; the velocity and pattern of air flows; whether one is whispering, shouting or sneezing; air conditioning or open windows; duration of exposure; whether one is wearing a mask - all of these elements will determine how far is far enough when it comes to steering clear of Covid-19 infection.

"Rigid safe distancing rules are an oversimplification based on outdated science and experiences of past viruses," said lead author Nicholas Jones, a researcher at Saint Thomas Hospital in London.

IOL