Covid-19 death toll in SA crosses 17 000 mark

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A total of 926 new Covid-19-related cases have been detected, with the cumulative number of cases rising to 682 215, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday. “Regrettably, we report 40 more Covid-19-related deaths: 12 from Eastern Cape, 14 from Free State, 5 from Gauteng, 5 from Mpumalanga and 4 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 17 016,’’ said Mkhize, who had announced 38 more Covid-19 related deaths on Sunday. The number of recoveries now stands at 615 684, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%, said Mkhize. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 280 340, with 10 714 new tests conducted since the last report. Data supplied by the Department of Health The City of Cape Town’s Health Department has reported an increase in incidents of non-adherence to Covid-19 protocols, said Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health.

"Our environmental health practitioners are particularly concerned about the number of people who are going about their business in public without masks, as well as crowd management in shops, malls and other public amenities," he said.

Meanwhile, the neurological effects of Covid-19 have been well documented, but some scientists are raising concerns about its potential influence on the future development of neurological conditions like Parkinson's disease.

This hypothesis was explored in a recent paper published in the Journal of Parkinson's disease, where researchers theorised that Covid-19's neurological symptoms could be a precursor to diseases like Parkinson's.

For example, the coronavirus symptom of losing one's sense of taste and smell also appears in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. It could mark a "third wave" of the pandemic that healthcare systems around the world should prepare for, the paper noted.

IOL