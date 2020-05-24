Covid-19 deaths rise to 29 in Gauteng

Johannesburg - Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 29 people in Gauteng while 88 are in hospital.

The latest statistics the Gauteng Department of Health released on Sunday revealed that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 2633 as of Saturday May 23 while 1880 people have recovered from the virus.

The department also said there were 11 587 people who were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19. They were all traced and put in isolation.

According to the department, 9 008 of them have since completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.

There are also 215 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.

Gauteng 2633 29 1 880

Johannesburg 1 342 14 1093

Ekurhuleni 579 8 452

Tshwane 366 4 268

West Rand 86 3 47

Sedibeng 45 0 20

Breakdown per district:

City of Johannesburg: 1 342 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 182 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 209 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 107 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 140 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 307 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 183 cases

Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 83 cases

Unallocated 131

City of Tshwane: 366 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North – 48 cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 13 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 118 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 78 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 4 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 77 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases

Unallocated cases: 11

Ekurhuleni: 579 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 47 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 40 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 190 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 121 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 110 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 28 cases

Unallocated cases: 43

Sedibeng 45 cases

Lesedi 5, Emfuleni 32, Midvaal 8

West Rand 86

Mogale City 51, Rand West City 17, Merafong City 11

Unallocated 7

