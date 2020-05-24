Covid-19 deaths rise to 29 in Gauteng
Johannesburg - Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 29 people in Gauteng while 88 are in hospital.
The latest statistics the Gauteng Department of Health released on Sunday revealed that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 2633 as of Saturday May 23 while 1880 people have recovered from the virus.
The department also said there were 11 587 people who were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19. They were all traced and put in isolation.
According to the department, 9 008 of them have since completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.
There are also 215 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Gauteng
|
2633
|
29
|
1 880
|
Johannesburg
|
1 342
|
14
|
1093
|
Ekurhuleni
|
579
|
8
|
452
|
Tshwane
|
366
|
4
|
268
|
West Rand
|
86
|3
|
47
|
Sedibeng
|
45
|
0
|
20
Breakdown per district:
City of Johannesburg: 1 342 cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 182 cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 209 cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 107 cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 140 cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 307 cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 183 cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 83 cases
Unallocated 131
City of Tshwane: 366 cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North – 48 cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 13 cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 118 cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 78 cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 4 cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 77 cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases
Unallocated cases: 11
Ekurhuleni: 579 cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 47 cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 40 cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 190 cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 121 cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 110 cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 28 cases
Unallocated cases: 43
Sedibeng 45 cases
Lesedi 5, Emfuleni 32, Midvaal 8
West Rand 86
Mogale City 51, Rand West City 17, Merafong City 11
Unallocated 7
The Star