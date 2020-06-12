Covid-19 gaining momentum in Gauteng, says premier David Makhura

Johannesburg - Gauteng premier David Makhura has stated that Covid-19 was gaining momentum in the province and that cases had doubled in the past seven days. He said new cases were increasing exponentially and that hospital admissions and deaths have increased in the past week too. Makhura was speaking on Friday, giving feedback on the latest on the virus and the work the province has been doing to manage it. Currently, there are 7953 Covid-19 cases in Gauteng and 57 deaths, 493 people are in hospital.

Makhura also said the Gauteng Provincial Government has 172 113 employees and that 335 of them tested positive for the virus.

"These include health workers and teachers," he said.

"It is important that we report these cases because Covid-19 is a notifiable disease. We have also ensured that all those employees are getting the necessary support and care. We are obliging by the World Health Organization protocols in the workplace. Once a staff member tests positive, we ensure that there we trace their r contacts."

While the province has embarked on a massive flu immunisation programme targeting pregnant women, the elderly, those with chronic illnesses and heath workers, Makhura said they were worried about the coming flu season.

That, he said, was because it was anticipated that it's when the infections will reach their peak.

"Flu season is of a great concern, the peak season is ahead us," he said.

So far, Makhura said, 7.4milion people had been screened in the province while 338 211 have been tested.

Makhura also said they were worried about trauma cases that have increase since the implemenation of Lockdown 3.