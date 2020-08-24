Covid-19: Health minister believes SA’s entering ’promising time’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize believes the country is over the worst of the Covid-19 crisis. “We can say we are over the surge. The plateau has started. Western Cape it’s been over two months. KZN is also now decreasing. That’s indicative of a promising time,” said Mkhize on Sunday. However, Mkhize reiterated the Covid-19 regulations, saying: “Let’s focus on the containment measures: use of masks, washing hands regularly and sanitising.” As of Monday, the country had 609 773 positive Covid-19 cases and a death toll of 13 059, as well as 506 470 recoveries. KwaZulu-Natal had a total of 104 619 confirmed cases and a provincial death toll of 1 673.

“At this point we don’t have a shortage of PPE (personal protective equipment). We have a challenge in administration of PPE. We are addressing that.

“We are not disagreeing with the issues being raised. These must be resolved on the ground,” Mkhize said.

“The reports of corruption are devastating. People are taking advantage of their authority over resources.

’’We condemn corruption and want to work together with law enforcement to root out corruption.”

On Friday, the director-general of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a media briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, that if health-care workers in South Africa died due to corruption, it would equate to murder.

“Any level or type of corruption is unacceptable. However, corruption related to PPE life-saving, for me. it’s actually murder because if health workers work without PPE, we’re risking their lives.

“And that also risks the lives of the people they serve,” said Tedros in response to a question on the alleged PPE tender scandal in South Africa.

African News Agency (ANA)