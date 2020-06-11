Covid-19 in Gauteng: Over 4300 active cases in the province

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The number of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng rose by 649 in one day, taking the number of infected people to 7 195. Currently, however, there are 4303 active cases (meaning those who are currently infected with the virus).

The Gauteng Department of Health said confirmed cases had increased from 6 546 on Tuesday to 7 195 by Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus has also shot up to 474, while 57 people have succumbed from the virus. There have been 2 890 recoveries so far.





The department also said 17 307 people were found to have been in contact with those who had tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng.





They were all traced and put in isolation and 12 044 of t hem have since completed the 14-day monitoring period and had no symptoms reported.





They have since released from isolation.





There are also 516 cases which the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.





City of Joburg also reported that mayor Geoff Makhubo has tested negative for Covid-19.





This follows the announcement on Monday that Makhubo was self-isolating after a staff member in his office tested positive.

The City said Makhubo had undergone a Covid-19 test as a precautionary measure on the same day as is protocol. "The entire staff complement in the Executive Mayor’s office had as a precaution also undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status and no other case has come out positive, the city said in a statement. “I urge resident to continue to adhere to the lockdown regulations, maintain social distancing and wear masks at all times. Together we can fight the spread of Covid-19 and succeed.” said Makhubo. Currently, Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana and the department's manager for Stakeholder Relations Julius Maputla, are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. GAUTENG BREAKDOWN