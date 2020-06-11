Covid-19 in Gauteng: Over 4300 active cases in the province
The City said Makhubo had undergone a Covid-19 test as a precautionary measure on the same day as is protocol.
"The entire staff complement in the Executive Mayor’s office had as a precaution also undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status and no other case has come out positive, the city said in a statement.
“I urge resident to continue to adhere to the lockdown regulations, maintain social distancing and wear masks at all times. Together we can fight the spread of Covid-19 and succeed.” said Makhubo.
Currently, Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana and the department's manager for Stakeholder Relations Julius Maputla, are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.
GAUTENG BREAKDOWN
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|Active
|
Gauteng
|
7 195
|
57
|
2 890
|4303
|
Johannesburg
|
3 546
|
26
|
1 558
|1988
|
Ekurhuleni
|
1 384
|
14
|
660
|724
|
Tshwane
|
960
|
10
|
376
|584
|
West Rand
|
637
|6
|
240
|397
|
Sedibeng
|
162
|
1
|
56
|106