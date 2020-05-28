NewsSouth Africa
Sister Lydia Shai tests Sunnyboy Mmaseeme for the coronavirus at the Forest Hill City Testing Station. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)
Sister Lydia Shai tests Sunnyboy Mmaseeme for the coronavirus at the Forest Hill City Testing Station. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Covid-19 in Gauteng: Total infections now at 3 167

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 43m ago

Share this article:

Johannesburg - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng now stands at 3 167.

The Gauteng Department of Health's update on Thursday said the province has also recorded 1 993 recoveries.

A total of 31 patients have succumbed to the virus while 118 people are currently in hospital.

The department also said there were 11 699 people people who were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19. They were all traced and put in isolation.

According to the department, 9 040 of them have since completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.

There are also 238 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts. 

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN


Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

Gauteng

3167

31

1 993

Johannesburg

1 496

15

1108

Ekurhuleni

667

8

481

Tshwane

420

4

280

West Rand 

290

 4

58

Sedibeng

68

0

25

Breakdown per district:

City of Johannesburg: 1 496 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 197 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 227 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 123 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 186 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 324 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 209 cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 94 cases

Unallocated 136

City of Tshwane: 420 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North   60 cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 18 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 137 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 90 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 9 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 83 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases

Unallocated cases: 12

Ekurhuleni: 667 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 59 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 43 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 208 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 147 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 126 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 39 cases

Unallocated cases: 45

Sedibeng 68 cases

Lesedi 8, Emfuleni 39, Midvaal 9

Unallocated cases: 12

West Rand 290

Mogale City 60, Rand West City 18, Merafong City 129

Unallocated 83

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information. 

IOL
Covid-19

Share this article:

Related Articles