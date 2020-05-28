Covid-19 in Gauteng: Total infections now at 3 167

Johannesburg - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng now stands at 3 167.

The Gauteng Department of Health's update on Thursday said the province has also recorded 1 993 recoveries.

A total of 31 patients have succumbed to the virus while 118 people are currently in hospital.

The department also said there were 11 699 people people who were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19. They were all traced and put in isolation.

According to the department, 9 040 of them have since completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.