Covid-19 in Gauteng: Total infections now at 3 167
Johannesburg - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng now stands at 3 167.
The Gauteng Department of Health's update on Thursday said the province has also recorded 1 993 recoveries.
A total of 31 patients have succumbed to the virus while 118 people are currently in hospital.
The department also said there were 11 699 people people who were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19. They were all traced and put in isolation.
According to the department, 9 040 of them have since completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.
There are also 238 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Gauteng
|
3167
|
31
|
1 993
|
Johannesburg
|
1 496
|
15
|
1108
|
Ekurhuleni
|
667
|
8
|
481
|
Tshwane
|
420
|
4
|
280
|
West Rand
|
290
|4
|
58
|
Sedibeng
|
68
|
0
|
25
Breakdown per district:
City of Johannesburg: 1 496 cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 197 cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 227 cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 123 cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 186 cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 324 cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 209 cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 94 cases
Unallocated 136
City of Tshwane: 420 cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North – 60 cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 18 cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 137 cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 90 cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 9 cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 83 cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases
Unallocated cases: 12
Ekurhuleni: 667 cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 59 cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 43 cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 208 cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 147 cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 126 cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 39 cases
Unallocated cases: 45
Sedibeng 68 cases
Lesedi 8, Emfuleni 39, Midvaal 9
Unallocated cases: 12
West Rand 290
Mogale City 60, Rand West City 18, Merafong City 129
Unallocated 83
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.IOL