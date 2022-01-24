Covid-19 in SA: 1 332 new cases recorded on Monday

Cape Town - South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded 1 332 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, with a further 14 deaths in the last 24-48 hours. “Today the institute reports 1 332 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 582 691,” the NICD said.

Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal – South Africa’s most populated provinces – contributed the majority of the country’s cases respectively on Monday. A total of 17 187 tests were conducted on Monday, over 70% were performed within the country’s private sector. Monday’s testing numbers, coupled with new cases, represents a positivity rate of 7.8%.

South Africa’s testing behaviour consistently reflects a decrease on a Monday, resulting in a lower number of reported cases. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 88 deaths and of these, 14 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours,” the institute said. Hospital admissions increased on Monday by 89 patients. However, the number of currently admitted patients continues to decrease day on day. On Friday, the NICD reported 6 892 currently admitted patients, on Monday there was 6 387.