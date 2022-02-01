Covid-19 in SA: 3 085 new infections recorded in SA on Tuesday

Cape Town - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded 3 085 new Covid-19 cases across South Africa on Tuesday. “Today the institute reports 3 085 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 608 307,” the NICD states.

The number of Covid-19 tests, and therefore cases, all rise on Tuesday compared to Monday, illustrating the now common change in South Africa’s testing behaviour after a Monday. A total of 35 067 tests were conducted across the country; once considering the number of new cases, it represents a positivity rate of 8.8%. On Monday, 16 930 tests were conducted and 1 366 new cases identified.

The majority of Tuesday’s cases were identified in South Africa’s most populated province, and the epicentre of the virus, Gauteng (1 001), followed by the Western Cape (427) and KwaZulu-Natal (419). “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 195 deaths and of these, 23 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute said. Hospital admissions have also increased by 103 in the last 24 hours, but the number of current hospital admissions continues to decrease.