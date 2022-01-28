Covid-19 in SA: 3 789 new infections recorded on Friday

Cape Town – Fewer than 3,800 new cases of Covid-19 were identified in South Africa on Friday, in addition to 47 related deaths in the past 24 to 48 hours. “Today the institute reports 3,789 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,598,288,” the country’s National Insitute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) daily report says.

Friday’s 35,806 coronavirus tests represented a positivity rate of 10.6 percent when the number of new cases is considered. Nearly a third of South Africa’s new cases on Friday were identified in Gauteng (1,218), the province has recorded most of the country’s new cases each day since Monday. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 133 deaths and of these, 47 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours,” the institute says.

Friday’s newly recorded deaths bring South Africa’s cumulative number of fatalities to 94,784. An additional 134 patients were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, yet the total number of currently admitted patients have been decreasing per day. The total number of currently admitted patients in hospitals per day: