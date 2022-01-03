Covid-19 in SA: 3200 new infections on Monday

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded over 3 200 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, illustrating a consistent decrease in new cases as 2022 progresses. “Today the institute reports 3 232 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 475 512,” the NICD reports.

Monday’s new cases, coupled with 17 339 tests being conducted, represents a positivity rate of 18.6%. “As per the National Department of Health, a further 87 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 312 to date,” the NICD goes on to state. South Africa’s new Covid-19 cases and tests on Tuesday have decreased since the start of the new year.

On New Year’s day, January 1, more than 36 800 tests were conducted, 9 818 Covid-19 cases recorded with 53 related deaths. And on January 2, the NICD recorded 4 379 Covid-19 cases, 30 related deaths and a total of 18 970 tests were conducted. Breakdown of Tuesday’s new cases per province: Gauteng: 908

KwaZulu-Natal: 797

Western Cape: 732

Eastern Cape: 285

Free State: 151

North West: 117

Mpumalanga: 89

Limpopo: 79

Northern Cape: 74 Furthermore, 52 318 vaccinations were administered on Monday, the majority of which were conducted in Gauteng.