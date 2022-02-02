Covid-19 in SA: 4 502 new infections recorded in SA on Wednesday

The NICD said this brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,612,809. This increase represents an 11.3% positivity rate.

Pretoria - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded 4 502 new Covid-19 cases across South Africa on Wednesday.

The public health institution warned that there might be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported, this is due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH).

“Today, the NDoH reports 175 deaths and of these, 15 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,463 to date.”

On Wednesday, 22,343,478 tests had been conducted in both public and private sectors across the country.