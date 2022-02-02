Covid-19 in SA: 4 502 new infections recorded in SA on Wednesday
Pretoria - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded 4 502 new Covid-19 cases across South Africa on Wednesday.
The NICD said this brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,612,809. This increase represents an 11.3% positivity rate.
The public health institution warned that there might be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported, this is due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH).
“Today, the NDoH reports 175 deaths and of these, 15 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,463 to date.”
On Wednesday, 22,343,478 tests had been conducted in both public and private sectors across the country.
“The proportion of positive new cases tested today is 11.3%, which is higher than yesterday (8.8%). The 7-day average is 9.8% today, and is higher than yesterday (9.7%),” the NICD said.
There has been an increase of 116 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.
The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (15%).
Breakdown of SA’s new cases per province:
Eastern Cape - 9,4 %
Free State - 5,5%
Gauteng - 32,4%
KwaZulu-Natal - 17,8%
Limpopo - 4,2%
Mpumalanga - 5,1%
North West - 5,2%
Northern Cape - 3,0%
Western Cape - 17,4%
Meanwhile, 69 390 vaccines were administered across South Africa on Wednesday, with the majority being conducted in Gauteng, with 21 794, and the least being conducted in the Northern Cape, 1062.
