Covid-19 in SA: Cases now stand at 364 328 with nearly 14 000 new infections reported in last 24 hours

On Sunday, National Minister for Health in SA Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced that there had been 85 more deaths since his department's last report.

"Regrettably we report 85 new Covid-19 related deaths. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 5 033. The number of recoveries currently stands at 191 059 which translates to a recovery rate of 52,4%. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 471 747 with 49 006 new tests conducted since the last report," Mkhize said. Durban - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases now stands at 364 328 with 13 449 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.





The country's Covid-19 cases breached the 300 000 mark earlier in the week.





The rising numbers has led to government issuing stern warnings to residents to adhere to lockdown restrictions, wear a mask when in public, practice social distancing and wash their hands regularly with soap and water or use a hand sanitiser.





In a statement issued recently, Mkhize warned that residents were becoming relaxed which was dangerous considering that the country is heading towards a peak.





"We are extremely concerned that fatigue seems to have set in and South Africans are letting down their guard at a time when the spread of infection is surging. We see poor or no social distancing in communities. Masks are being abandoned or not worn properly and there is laxity setting in around frequent hand-washing," Mkhize said.





He added that this will directly influence the rise in numbers in the next two weeks.





"We must all appreciate that there is a direct causal link between the surge of cases and our ability, or inability, to adhere to these very basic principles," he said.





Mkhize warned that there was no vaccine or cure for Covid-19.





" Our ability to break the cycle of infection depends on our willingness to remain focused and disciplined and take non-pharmaceutical interventions seriously. We can beat this pandemic together. We have already proved this during the lockdown. It remains in each and every citizen’s hands to admonish family members, colleagues, friends. who refuse to adhere to measures that protect lives by limiting the spread of this virus," he said.





IOL