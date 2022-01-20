Covid-19 in SA: Less than 4000 new infections recorded on Thursday

Cape Town - Under 4 000 new infections of Covid-19 was recorded in South Africa on Thursday, along with 31 deaths in the last 24-48 hours. “Today the institute reports 3 962 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 572 860,” the National Insitute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday.

South Africa’s smallest and most populated province, Gauteng, has contributed the majority of South Africa’s new cases on Thursday - followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. A total of 37 484 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, representing a positivity rate of 10.6% when taking into account the number of new cases. 82 098 vaccines were administered across the country on Thursday - the majority of which occurred in Gauteng (26 123) and the least in the Northern Cape (1 181).

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 139 deaths and of these, 31 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93 846 to date,” the institute said. Meanwhile, an increase of 135 hospital admissions have been experienced in both public and private sectors in the last 24 hours - the total number of currently admitted patients is 7 059. The total number of admitted hospital patients in SA per day: