Covid-19 in SA: Over 8000 new infections, 87 deaths on Tuesday
Share this article:
CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s Covid-19 testing, new cases and deaths all increased on Tuesday compared to Monday.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports 40 105 Covid-19 tests being conducted, 8 078 new Covid-19 cases which represents a positivity rate of 20.1% in South Africa on Tuesday.
“As per the National Department of Health, a further 139 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 451 to date,” the NICD states.
On Monday, nearly half the amount of tests was conducted in South Africa compared to Tuesday.
NICD reported on Monday, 17 339 tests and 3 232 new cases were recorded and 87 deaths.
The amount of Covid-19 tests conducted on Tuesday is also the highest for 2022 so far, according to NICD’s statistics since January 1.
Furthermore, 59 929 vaccines were administered in South Africa on Tuesday - the majority was administered in Gauteng (21 623), second was KwaZulu-Natal (8 566) and the least number of vaccines were administered in the Northern Cape (1 003).
Statistics coming from the Department of Health reveals nearly 50% of South Africans between the ages of 35-49 have received a Covid-19 vaccine, and 25% of 18-34-year-olds are fully vaccinated, IOL reported on Tuesday.
Provincial breakdown of South Africa’s 8 078 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday:
- KwaZulu-Natal: 2 281
- Western Cape: 1 765
- Gauteng: 1 549
- Eastern Cape: 1 061
- Free State: 383
- Limpopo: 327
- North West: 278
- Mpumalanga: 271
- Northern Cape: 163
IOL