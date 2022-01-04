Covid-19 in SA: Over 8000 new infections, 87 deaths on Tuesday

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports 40 105 Covid-19 tests being conducted, 8 078 new Covid-19 cases which represents a positivity rate of 20.1% in South Africa on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s Covid-19 testing, new cases and deaths all increased on Tuesday compared to Monday.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 139 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 451 to date,” the NICD states.

On Monday, nearly half the amount of tests was conducted in South Africa compared to Tuesday.

NICD reported on Monday, 17 339 tests and 3 232 new cases were recorded and 87 deaths.