Covid-19 in SA: This is where the 1134 new infections, 30 new deaths came from

Johannesburg - South Africa’s 30 new Covid-19 deaths on Thursday came from the Western Cape province, data released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize shows.

It shows that 25 deaths came from the Western Cape, while the remaining 5 came from the Eastern Cape.

In terms of confirmed cases, the two provinces accounted for 944 new infections out of the 1134 new cases confirmed - or over 83% of new cases.

Since Monday, there have been 77 Covid-19 related deaths between the two provinces, with the rest of the country’s seven provinces recording 31 deaths in the same period.

369 - SA's Covid death toll

235 - Death toll in the Western Cape alone

50 - Death toll in the Eastern Cape

108 SAns have died of Covid-19 since Monday

77 people died in the EC, WC alone, since Monday

77% of SA's Covid-19 death toll comes from WC, EC#Day56ofLockdown pic.twitter.com/u0LPTKSDFp — Sihle Mlambo 🇿🇦✍🏿️ (@SihleSays) May 21, 2020

LATEST BREAKDOWN

______________ New Deaths___ New Cases___ Total Deaths___ Total Cases South Africa 30 1134 369 19137 Western Cape 25 891 235 12153 Gauteng 0 53 27 2453 Eastern Cape 5 109 50 2324 KZN 0 43 46 1693 Free State 0 4 6 184 Limpopo 0 28 3 121 Mpumalanga 0 2 0 95 North West 0 5 1 77 Northern Cape 0 0 1 37

Mkhize said over 525 000 tests had now been conducted since March, with over 18 500 tests being done in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said on Thursday that a joint meeting between ministers from the national office, the Eastern Cape and his Western Cape government, took place to underline solutions to the transportation of bodies between the Eastern and Western Cape provinces during the pandemic.

He said it had been resolved that four regulatory protocols should be drafted by the two premiers and submitted to national government for processing.

"The meeting follows a discussion during the Presidential Coordinating Council where the two provinces reported that they were in talks trying to find protocols of cooperation," Winde said.

The protocols being developed by the two provinces will focus on: