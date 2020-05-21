Covid-19 in SA: This is where the 1134 new infections, 30 new deaths came from
Johannesburg - South Africa’s 30 new Covid-19 deaths on Thursday came from the Western Cape province, data released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize shows.
It shows that 25 deaths came from the Western Cape, while the remaining 5 came from the Eastern Cape.
In terms of confirmed cases, the two provinces accounted for 944 new infections out of the 1134 new cases confirmed - or over 83% of new cases.
Since Monday, there have been 77 Covid-19 related deaths between the two provinces, with the rest of the country’s seven provinces recording 31 deaths in the same period.
LATEST BREAKDOWN
|______________
|
New Deaths___
|
New Cases___
|
Total Deaths___
|
Total Cases
|
South Africa
|
30
|
1134
|
369
|
19137
|
Western Cape
|
25
|
891
|
235
|
12153
|
Gauteng
|
0
|
53
|
27
|
2453
|
Eastern Cape
|
5
|
109
|
50
|
2324
|
KZN
|
0
|
43
|
46
|
1693
|
Free State
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
184
|
Limpopo
|
0
|
28
|
3
|
121
|
Mpumalanga
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
95
|
North West
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
77
|
Northern Cape
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
37
Mkhize said over 525 000 tests had now been conducted since March, with over 18 500 tests being done in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said on Thursday that a joint meeting between ministers from the national office, the Eastern Cape and his Western Cape government, took place to underline solutions to the transportation of bodies between the Eastern and Western Cape provinces during the pandemic.
He said it had been resolved that four regulatory protocols should be drafted by the two premiers and submitted to national government for processing.
"The meeting follows a discussion during the Presidential Coordinating Council where the two provinces reported that they were in talks trying to find protocols of cooperation," Winde said.
The protocols being developed by the two provinces will focus on:
-
Joint cooperation on agriculture to specifically manage the movement and employment conditions of seasonal workers between the two provinces.
-
Management of funerals with a focus on restricting movement of bodies of Covid-19 related deaths.
-
Management of general travelling of people between the two provinces given the easing of restrictions and to manage traveling when schools and universities are opened.