Covid-19 in SA: This is where the 26 latest deaths, 767 infections deaths came from

Johannesburg - Health experts on Tuesday night said South Africa’s general Covid-19 trajectory was optimistic, but in the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, it was pessimistic. This comes as South Africa on Tuesday had 26 new Covid-19 related deaths and 767 new infections. Of those new deaths and infections, 23 of the 26 new deaths were from the Western and Eastern Cape provinces, while out of the 767 new cases, 687 infections came from the two provinces. The Western Cape is the epicenter of the Covid-19 virus in South Africa, with 60% of all cases and deaths stemming from the province after a cluster outbreak. The Northern Cape on Tuesday, regrettably, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, recorded its first Covid-19 death. New Covid-19 deaths

Western Cape - 21

Eastern Cape - 2

KZN - 1

Gauteng - 1

Northern Cape - 1

Data from the Department of Health shows that on Tuesday, 8 out of 10 Covid-19 deaths and infections, were from the Western Cape.

From infections, 78.7% of infections came from the Western Cape, followed by the Eastern Cape with 10.8%, with the remaining 10% coming from KZN, Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

There were no new cases in the North West and Northern Cape provinces.

LATEST BREAKDOWN

______________ New Deaths____ New Cases____ Total Deaths____ Total Cases South Africa 26 767 312 17200 Western Cape 21 604 187 10639 Gauteng 1 18 27 2361 Eastern Cape 2 83 41 2135 KZN 1 49 46 1616 Free State 0 5 6 168 Limpopo 0 6 3 94 Mpumalanga 0 2 0 78 North West 0 0 1 72 Northern Cape 1 0 1 37

The experts, who were presenting during a virtual meeting on Tuesday night, said the initial social distancing and strict lockdown measures had worked in flattening the curve and delaying the Covid-19 peak.

They said a peak in cases, under a pessimistic outlook, would arrive in July, but in an optimistic scenario, this would be delayed to July.

Estimated cases presentation by SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium: