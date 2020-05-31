NewsSouth Africa
Health Department said on Sunday that the number of positive Covid-19 cases rose to 32 683, with 1 716 new cases reported from the last 24-hour testing cycle. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
Covid-19 positive cases now over 32 600 with 51% recovery rate

By Sizwe Dlamini Time of article published 12h ago

Cape Town – On the eve of South Africa moving to lockdown alert level 3, the Health Department said on Sunday that the number of positive Covid-19 cases has risen to 32 683, with 1 716 new cases reported from the last 24-hour testing cycle.

The Department reported 40 more Covid-19-related deaths which brings the total of Covid-19 deaths to 683. There have been 16 809 recoveries to date, which translates to a recovery rate of 51.4%.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize extended condolences to the loved ones of the departed. He also thanked the health care workers who have been treating Covid-19 patients.



The country's move to Level 3 of lockdown on Monday will see the re-opening of all economic sectors except those considered high risk. All retail outlets will be open with stringent health protocols in place.

Places of worship will also be open with restricted numbers.

The ban on the sale of alcohol has also been lifted.

In the coronavirus hotspots announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Justice Cluster will conduct patrols, roadblocks, and vehicle check points.  

The South African Police, SANDF and local law enforcement authorities will work together to control movement in these areas.
Covid-19Health & Welfarelockdown

