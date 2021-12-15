NewsSouth Africa
A minibus taxi driver wearing a face musk looks on during his journey in Kwa-Thema east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. President Cyril Ramaphosa said all schools will be closed for 30 days from Wednesday and he banned all public gatherings of more than 100 people. South Africa will close 35 of its 53 land borders and will intensify screening at its international airports. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Covid-19 SA: NICD reports 26 000 new infections, 54 new deaths on Wednesday

By Crispin Adriaanse Time of article published 49m ago

THE National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports 26 976 new Covid-19 cases and 54 Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

More than 83 800 Covid-19 tests were conducted, revealing a 32.2% positivity rate in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, a 34.9% positivity rate was recorded from 68 437.

This represents a large increase in the amount of the Covid-19 tests being conducted on Wednesday.

Provincial breakdown of SA’s 26 976 new Covid-19 cases:

  • Gauteng: 8 021
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 5 924
  • Western Cape: 4 455
  • Eastern Cape: 2 262
  • Free State: 1 575
  • North West: 1 455
  • Mpumalanga: 1 447
  • Limpopo: 1 233
  • Northern Cape: 604

Furthermore, there has been an increase of 620 hospital admissions and 96 535 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, the NICD reports

Professor Alex Welte, an epidemiologist and research professor from the South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis at Stellenbosch University explains the increase in testing.

“You can't compare, in a precise way, this week's total of cases to last week's because now it's official that we are in the next wave and therefore people are scrambling to test more so we're catching a greater fraction this week than last week,” he told CapeTalk on Tuesday morning.

“So we can't say reliably that cases doubled this week relative to last week because the behaviour has changed and that's okay too,” he added.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti reports the fastest surge of Covid-19 in Africa since May 2020.

WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus said “Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant.”

