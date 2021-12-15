Covid-19 SA: NICD reports 26 000 new infections, 54 new deaths on Wednesday

THE National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports 26 976 new Covid-19 cases and 54 Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday. More than 83 800 Covid-19 tests were conducted, revealing a 32.2% positivity rate in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, a 34.9% positivity rate was recorded from 68 437. This represents a large increase in the amount of the Covid-19 tests being conducted on Wednesday. Provincial breakdown of SA’s 26 976 new Covid-19 cases: Gauteng: 8 021

KwaZulu-Natal: 5 924

Western Cape: 4 455

Eastern Cape: 2 262

Free State: 1 575

North West: 1 455

Mpumalanga: 1 447

Limpopo: 1 233

Northern Cape: 604 Furthermore, there has been an increase of 620 hospital admissions and 96 535 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, the NICD reports

Professor Alex Welte, an epidemiologist and research professor from the South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis at Stellenbosch University explains the increase in testing. “You can't compare, in a precise way, this week's total of cases to last week's because now it's official that we are in the next wave and therefore people are scrambling to test more so we're catching a greater fraction this week than last week,” he told CapeTalk on Tuesday morning. “So we can't say reliably that cases doubled this week relative to last week because the behaviour has changed and that's okay too,” he added.