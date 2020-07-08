NewsSouth Africa
Men wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk past an advertising billboard on the street in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Men wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk past an advertising billboard on the street in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Covid in SA: 192 more deaths, 10 000 new infections as virus spreads aggressively

By Sihle Mlambo Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 192 more deaths owing to Covid-19, as well as 10134 new infections, taking the total confirmed cases over 215 000 cases since March. 

This means South Africa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 3502, with a majority of the deaths coming from the Western Cape (2145 deaths), the Eastern Cape (564), Gauteng (478) and KwaZulu-Natal (205). 

The almost 200 deaths and the 10 000 new cases were the most the country has seen since Covid-19 arrived in the country in March.

The more than 10 000 new infections reported on Tuesday night also mean South Africa had the fourth most new cases in the world on Tuesday - with only the USA, Brazil and India recording morre cases. 

The 192 new deaths also mean the country had the seventh most new deaths on Tuesday, with only Brazil, USA, Mexico, India, Iran and Russia recording more deaths on the same day. 

South Africa now has the 14th most Covid-19 cases in the world. 

Below we show how Covid-19 has swept through the country in a matter of just four months, with cases rising from two infections on March 7 to over 215 000 cases on July 7 - exactly four months later. 

Deaths in the same period have risen from 0 on March 7, to 13 on April 7, to 161 on May 7, 998 by June 7 and 3502 by July 7. 

Covid in SA over time

____________

March 7__

April 7___

May 7__

June 7__

July 7__

Infections

2

1749

8232

48285

215855

Deaths

0

13

161

998

3502

Recoveries

0

No Data

3153

24364

102299

Active

2

1641

4918

22923

110054







Mkhize announced the latest statistics on the stroke of midnight on Tuesday night. He said confirmed cases since March now stand at 215 855, with just over 102 000 recoveries. 

Active cases - those of people who are currently living with the virus - stand at 110 054 across the country, with just a little under half of the known cases coming from Gauteng, which has just over 51 000 people living with the virus. 

Mkhize said the 192 deaths were from five provinces - Gauteng, the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KZN and Limpopo.

In Gauteng, there were 75 new deaths - the most in the country on the day along with the most new infections.

Mkhize said the new deaths were from the following provinces: 

  • Gauteng, 75 deaths

  • Western Cape, 44

  • Eastern Cape, 36

  • KZN, 22

  • Limpopo, 15

South Africa is currently on Day 104 of its lockdown. The country is now on level 3 of an eased lockdown which has allowed millions of workers to return to work. 

Over 1.9 million have been tested for the virus. More than 43 000 people were tested in the past 24 hours. 

The country expects its Covid-19 peak between July and August, with Gauteng currently the province with the most active cases despite the Western Cape having the most infections and death.

BREAKDOWN

_______________

Infections

Deaths

Recoveries

Active 

South Africa

215855

3502

102299

110054

Western Cape

72156

2145

52175

17836

Gauteng

71488

478

19779

51231

Eastern Cape

40401

564

22022

17815

KZN

16743

205

4890

11648

North West

6842

36

1335

5471

Free State

3034

19

528

2487

Mpumalanga

2353

7

668

1678

Limpopo

1950

42

665

1243

Northern Cape

888

6

237

645

Mkhize said he was sending condolences to those who had lost loved ones and thanked health workers for treating the deceased. 

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased The number of recoveries is 102 299, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,4%,” he said. 

IOL

Covid-19

Share this article:

Related Articles