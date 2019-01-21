Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - South Africa's very own 'CrazyBikeGuy' Grant Cameron-Smith, is getting his cycle game on as he prepares to embark on a three-month, 8 800km trek on a specially configured mountain bike from London to Istanbul. He aims to raise at least R500 000 for an autism life skills training centre in Johannesburg. He calls on businesses and ordinary individuals to contribute whatever they can to the cause.

“The business model behind our not-for-profit enterprise ensures that each R1 goes to the end target – which is quite unique. We intend to take the concept of training and workspaces for special needs young adults nationally due to the lack of these facilities and opportunities. All money gets ploughed into where it will make the most difference,” says Cameron-Smith.

The journey is set to start in London on March 13 and plans to finish on June 25 on the Asian side of Istanbul, Turkey.

The initiative kicked off last September after the popular Special Knead Café in Bryanston had to shut down at short notice after just four months. The closure highlighted the urgent plight of special needs young adults in South Africa.

“With the job market in a parlous state for many young adults across South Africa, there is an even more desperate need for job opportunities for special needs young adults. We hope that this initiative will drive home how important this cause is and that by giving something – however small – people are helping special young adults in our beautiful country flourish,” says the founder of the Special Knead Café, Kim Rundle.