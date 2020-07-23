Creating billions out of thin air: An analysis on the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill

By Kerwin Jacobs The Division of Revenue Amendment Bill (DoRAB) was passed by the NCOP yesterday and is waiting on the President to sign it into law. The bill will allow the National Treasury to reallocate funds to local governments as part of the President's R500 billion "social relief and support package" announced in April. Given that the Treasury predicts a R304bn decline in revenue, a 7.2% drop in our GDP, and a drastic increase in the cost to service our debt for the 2020/2021 financial year, many people reasonably asked how the R500bn would appear out of thin air. The answer is pretty simple: magic. The Division of Revenue Amendment Bill is a masterclass in misdirection. First, it deflects one's attention to the bold claim of an R11bn equitable share increase to municipalities. Then, it uses sleight of hand, which it calls "reprioritisation", to move money around. The actual result is that local government budgets see a net decrease in funding. However, on the surface, money is seemingly coming from nowhere.

If you're still a little confused, don't worry. Let's figure this out.

If one just looked at the equitable share table above, found in schedule 1 of the bill, it would seem there's a net increase in funding to the local sphere of government. However, funding to local government isn't only done via the equitable share. Arguably, the main source of funding is through the allocation of conditional and unconditional grants. Many of these grants go toward the funding of capital expenditure (CapEx) projects.

When the Treasury made their presentation to the WCPP Budget Committee, they gave some good reasons for why CapEx projects need to take a back seat to deal with the pandemic at hand. While I understand the reasoning, I fear that we're going to be stifling our long-term development for this short-term relief. We're essentially reprioritising funding from key projects like building schools, roads and agricultural infrastructure to focus on reacting to Covid-19 with very little innovation being applied.

The Treasury made a R7.2bn downward adjustment to provincial grants, and a R3.6bn downward adjustment of conditional grants to local municipalities. It stands to reason that this is the R11bn equitable share allocation from schedule 1.

The trick doesn't end there. The President said that R20bn would be "allocated" to local government to fight Covid-19. Now, we could argue around the semantics here, but the President also unequivocally said that to offset the expected drop in municipal revenue, "additional funding of R20bn" will be made available to municpalities.

I think any reasonable person would assume this is money raised from other parts of the fiscus. However, this amount is simply a "reprioritisation". In other words, this amount was already earmarked for various projects in the provinces. The provinces must now reprioritise those funds to deal with Covid-19.

The Treasury notes in their presentation that the above table was not included in the bill as this is not new funding; it is funding already given to the provinces for other projects and this is how it is to be spent now.

It's clear that there is no additional funding going to provinces via the DoRAB and, in fact, on a net basis the bill cuts funding to all local governments. There will undoubtedly be knock-on effects within the supply chain of municipalities, where some will have to default on contractual obligations with suppliers given that certain projects are now on hold.

I'm going to predict that this bill is going to have some significant legal implications and municipalities are going to face the backlash for it.

Farcical as this bill may be, what impresses me is the speed at which this bill was passed through the parliamentary process. It's taken less than a month for both Houses to pass it, given considerable pressure from the National Treasury.

If anything, it once again shows that with enough political will-power, magic can happen. I would hope the same vigour is maintained by Parliament in amending the Electoral Act as ordered by the Constitutional Court.

* Kerwin Jacobs was a #FeesMustFall activist in Stellenbosch. He co-founded the Freestyle Saturdays creative collective and is also the owner of the consulting firm @kerwining Global.

** The views expressed herein are not necessarily those of IOL.