MADRID - Environment, Forestry, and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy has called on African leaders to unite and take more robust action to combat global warming.
She was addressing the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) during the United Nations (UN) climate change conference now under way in the Spanish capital Madrid on Sunday.
Creecy is leading the AMCEN and, in this capacity, has a mandate to advance Africa’s shared priorities.
She said the impact of climate change was real and most felt by the poor and vulnerable groups in society.
"Over the past year, every sub-region of Africa has experienced weather events that have caused considerable loss of life and destruction.