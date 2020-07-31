Crime stats: Driving under influence edges closer to 100K mark, knife favourite weapon

Cape Town – The crime that has shown the biggest increase in the 2019/20 national statistics released on Friday are sexual offences discovered as a result of police action – from 7 97 to 9 614, an increase of 20.5%.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is next on the list, increasing by 13.7% from 82 912 cases to 94 275.

The statistics cover all reported crimes between 1 April 2019 and March 2020, with the country’s Covid-19 lockdown beginning on March 27.

Carjacking increased by 13.3% to 18 162 cases; robbery at non-residential premises by 3.3% to 20 651; robbery with aggravating circumstances by 2.8% to 143 990; common assault by 2.1% to 165 494; truck hijacking by 1.7% to 1 202; sexual offences by 1.7% to 53 295; and murder by 1.4% to 21 325.

On the other hand, shoplifting declined by minus 0.5% from 60 167 to 59 883; attempted murder by minus 1.8% from 18 980 to 18 635; burglary at non-residential premises by minus 2.1% from 71 224 to 69 713; and assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm by minus 2.5% to 166 720.