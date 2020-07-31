Crime stats: Nine murders, 19 attempted murders at schools due to bullying

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi and IOL reporter Cape Town – Nine murders and 19 attempted murders have been recorded as a result of bullying at schools, the latest crime statistics announced on Friday showed. A total of 345 cases of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and 546 common assault cases were also opened as a result of bullying, with Gauteng being a hot spot. Some of the cases reported were linked to gang violence in schools. A total of 52 murders were committed at educational facilities, which includes universities, colleges, schools and daycares. There were also 380 rape cases, 1 784 cases of common assault, 1 178 cases of assault GBH and 64 attempted murder cases reported at educational facilities.

Head of the crime register in the police Lieutenant-General Norman Sekhukhune said the Department of Basic Education has been trying to deal with the schools matter for some time, but the incidents have continued to show an increase.

Sekhukhune said this was a concern as the cases happened in an environment which was supposed to be deemed safe.

The safety of learners has also seen other civil society organisations to urge the government to implement stringent measures to prevent the rise in the murder of learners at schools.

Police Minister Bheki Cele also told MPs they have a long-term plan to deal with crime in the country. This followed a call by MPs that more measures would have to be taken to reduce crime.

Cele said this was a priority in the police and they have plans in place to deal with this.

Political Bureau and IOL