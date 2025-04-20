CRL Rights Commission vows to investigate Omotoso acquittal amid outcry from victims

As anguish and disappointment in the country's justice system continues to haunt the alleged victims of the Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso, the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic (CRL) Rights Commission, has revealed that it will continue to probe the circumstances that led to the acquittal of the Nigerian pastor by the Eastern Cape High Court. Two weeks ago, the High Court in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape found Omotoso and two of his co-accused not guilty on all 32 charges of rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

Speaking during the media briefing by the victims, CRL chairperson, Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, revealed that the investigation of the chapter nine institution will aim to ensure that victims of gender-based violence (GBV) in the church receive the necessary assistance when they break their silence. On Thursday, the commission hosted a briefing addressed by some of the victims with Mkhwanazi-Xaluva saying the victims were let down by a poor prosecutorial conduct and weak witness protection programme, adding that this programme failed to safeguard those brave enough to testify. "We are here today knowing that the system did not do enough to protect them. I have said this before, that you think this country has a witness protection programme, when sitting here, I know that it (the programme) does not work," she said.