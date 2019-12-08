CSA board claims it's not responsible for crisis









CSA president Chris Nenzani. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix. – JOHANNESBURG Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) president Chris Nenzani said on Saturday that he and the board of directors were not responsible for the crisis that has engulfed the organisation and the sport in the past week. Nenzani, when asked why he and the remaining nine members of the board had not resigned in the wake of weeks of controversy that included an almost complete breakdown of CSA’s relationship with the players and the loss of a headline sponsor, said the board was not complicit. “The board is not complicit in terms of decision-making, the board took decisions and those decisions had to be implemented by the CEO and his management,” said Nenzani.

Cricket SA suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe on Friday pending a forensic audit of his management practices.

Yesterday, CSA named Jacques Faul, the chief executive of the Northerns Cricket Union, as interim chief.

Nenzani, meanwhile, saw no reason he or the board should resign, explaining they had the backing of CSA’s highest decision-making body, the members council, at a “robust and lengthy” meeting on Friday night.

He claimed that holding a press conference, following a board meeting in Johannesburg yesterday, was his and the board’s display of them taking responsibility.

“That is why we are sitting here to talk to the nation, so that we are able to say we have taken these decisions to address matters that require to that,” said Nenzani.

One of those decisions related to the appointment of a director of cricket, which had been a process Moroe started before the World Cup.

And while Moroe identified former Proteas captain Graeme Smith as his preferred candidate for the job, he left Smith frustrated at the length of time it was taking to deal with various concerns he had.

Yesterday, Nenzani revealed that Smith had been given until Wednesday to make up his mind.

Smith is understood to have agreed to fill the role in an acting capacity for the duration of the England series.

England arrive in the country later this week and Smith, should he agree terms with CSA, will have to appoint a head coach for the Proteas, and bring a panel of selectors together to pick the squad.

Nenzani and Faul emphasised the importance of rebuilding CSA’s relationship with the players’ union, the SA Cricketers Association (Saca).

“The players are a very important stakeholder. We have to normalise our relationship at that level, so that we have a common way of doing things going forward.

“It is important CSA and Saca get to a point where all the issues that are vexatious with them, is handled in a manner that is conclusive.”

IOL Sport