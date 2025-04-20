Cultural celebration ignites passion for Chinese language in South Africa

The Confucius Classroom at the Chinese Culture and International Education Exchange Centre in South Africa brought together nearly 100 students and teachers for a lively celebration of the 2025 International Chinese Language Day at the Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation (SoS School) on April 16. This vibrant event was designed to help South African learners engage with the global development of Chinese language education while celebrating the beauty of Chinese characters.

Gathering in the school's auditorium, attendees were welcomed by Mr. Jaco Opperman, Principal of SoS School, who shared reflections from his experiences as part of the 2024 South African Principals Delegation to China. Opperman expressed his admiration for the richness of Chinese culture and the importance of Chinese language education, stating, “Chinese is more than a language. It is a key that opens the door to the future, a bridge for South African students to connect with the world.” Volunteer teachers Zhang Yue and Wang Qingchao guide South African students in the ‘Brush and Beast’ oracle bone calligraphy workshop Professor Dai Wenhong, Chinese Director of the Confucius Classroom, further emphasised the significance of International Chinese Language Day as a celebration not only of language but also as a vital platform for cultural exchange among youth.

She highlighted the opportunities that arise for South African students learning Chinese, from scholarships to study abroad in China to potential employment with Chinese enterprises in South Africa. The festivities included engaging sessions led by volunteer teachers, Wang Qingchao and Duo Jiayi, who introduced the history and global significance of International Chinese Language Day. Their presentation, which weaved together folklore and education, captivated the audience and sparked curiosity about Chinese writing, particularly the story of Cangjie, the legendary creator of Chinese characters.

A heartwarming bilingual performance of “Happy Birthday” by students from the Chinese class added a personal touch to the event, filling the auditorium with warmth and camaraderie. Two student representatives, alongside teaching assistant Mr. Allan De Koker, shared their enthusiasm and personal experiences in learning Chinese, expressing pride and a deep connection to the language. The event crescendoed with three interactive cultural activities that brought the Chinese writing system to life: Cangjie Character Quest: This hands-on challenge included character quizzes and pictograph identification, fostering a lively atmosphere as students discovered the intricacies of the Chinese language. One student exclaimed, “I had no idea so many stories could be hidden in just one character!”

Ink and Elegance Bookmark & Naming Activity: Students chose meaningful characters and, under expert guidance, learned about their cultural significance, creating beautiful bookmarks adorned with their Chinese names.

Brush and Beast Oracle Bone Calligraphy Workshop: Participants explored the ancient roots of Chinese writing as they practiced penning the zodiac animals in oracle bone script, experiencing the historical depth of Chinese civilisation. The event concluded with a poignant speech from SoS Vice Principal Mr. R.M. Bogopa, who praised the initiative for enriching the cultural awareness of students and hoped for continued collaboration with the Confucius Classroom. This sentiment was echoed by Ms. Alison Bengston, Deputy Director of Curriculum Delivery Management at the Gauteng Department of Education, who commended the success of the event and signalled keen interest in further cooperation.

Currently, the Confucius Classroom offers Chinese language courses across four Schools of Specialisation in Gauteng Province, with a total enrolment of over 600 students, including 137 at Katlehong Engineering SoS. With the growing focus on vocational education in South Africa, this initiative plays a vital role in equipping students with language skills that can enhance their future educational and career prospects. The celebration of International Chinese Language Day in South Africa was not merely an event; it served as a heartfelt bridge between South Africa and China. Through the beauty of Chinese characters and the spirit of cultural exchange, South African students ignited their passion for the Chinese language, planting cultural appreciation's seeds that can flourish across the African continent. Written by: Duo Jiayi