Customer raises alarm over expired cold meats at Checkers

A concerned customer has documented the sale of expired cold meats at Checkers in Hermanus, raising serious questions about food safety standards. Antoinette Morkel stated she had been complaining about expired goods at the Whale Coast Mall.

Thereafter, she decided to document old food in the supermarket. “I had been noticing that every time I got to Checkers, there would be something expired. “At first I put back and did not say anything and then I decided to approach the managers to alert them, then I moved on.

“Every day in December, I saw that Checkers was selling expired yoghurt or cold meats, the entire month.” She said the products were placed on the marked-down shelves. “Why would they keep all of those? These can make you very sick. On Wednesday, I went back and I found old black forest beef, sliced turkey for a sandwich, and yoghurt. There was one that expired on 7 December and the other on the 19th. I have documented many pictures of these because I am very concerned.”

Morkel said she decided to be vocal about this because most people don’t check the best before or expiry dates when buying food. “Most people don’t look at the expiry date. And clearly there are no proper checks done by the staff. This is very dangerous. “Selling a product for 20% less instead of getting rid doesn’t make it right.

“It worries me because I know how sick you can be from cured meat, it can mess you up. And that is why I came forward; people could get seriously ill.” Shoprite said food safety and the health of their customers is of utmost importance to the supermarket chain. “That is why we kindly request that should customers be dissatisfied with an item, it be returned directly to the store, with proof of purchase, for further evaluation.