JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is urging all motorists and road users to take extreme caution over the long Easter weekend.

"I commend the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works for their various road-safety campaigns, which includes the 'Exodus event in Laingsburg', the 'Sticker Campaign' and the 'Driver Fatigue Awareness Campaign' to ensure that road users are made aware of their responsibility when it comes to road safety," said Nceba Hinana, DA member of the provincial parliament and chairperson of the standing committee on transport and public works.

"Furthermore, I’m pleased to note that throughout our various road-safety initiatives, our traffic officials and other law enforcement agencies will be visible over the weekend. The loss of life on our roads is preventable, but it will take a collective effort to achieve this."

He said since 2016 as many as 23 people lost their lives on "our roads" over the Easter weekends.

"I urge residents to not drink and drive and to rest between long journeys, as these activities not only put drivers’ lives at risk but also endanger the lives of the province’s mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, daughters and sons," said Hinana, who is also the DA Western Cape spokesperson on transport and public works

Hinana said the DA, which governs the Western Cape, was committed to ensuring that "our residents have access to safe and reliable roads".

African News Agency/ANA