DA Premier candidate Solly Msimanga. File photo: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The DA in Gauteng province said it could not find any confirmation that the brother of its premier candidate, Solly Msimanga, had been arrested.



"I have taken note of the ANC’s allegation that our premier candidate Solly Msimanga’s brother was arrested for allegedly stealing computers from the Tshwane Municipality," DA Gauteng Provincial Leader, John Moodey said in a statement.

"We could not find any confirmation of the so-called arrest and call on the ANC to provide the proof of the arrest. If any evidence of wrongdoing is presented then a case should be opened and an investigation conducted swiftly to get to the truth of the matter."

Moodey said that the party believed in the rule of law and in "swift and fair justice".

"Nkululeko Msimanga was appointed to the Tshwane Municipality as a revenue consultant in 2015, a year before the DA-led coalition government was formed. I will comment further on the matter as more information is brought to my attention," said Moodey.

On Friday, the ANC in the city of Tshwane caucus said it had learned that Msimanga's brother was allegedly caught on camera stealing computers from the Tshwane's municipal offices.





" It is quite clear that the axed Mayor and DA’s Premier candidate Mr. Solly Msimanga presided over a kleptocratic government which employed at the nerve centre, and at the heart of the city's administration, body builders, incompetent, unqualified, inexperienced and unskilled, relatives, friends and white DA members.





"The ANC calls on the city to investigate how [Msimanga's] younger brother was employed as a revenue consultant in the city and whether he qualified for the position in which he is employed," ANC Tshwane caucus spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said.





Makhubela said that the city had being turned into the personal fiefdom of Msimanga and his "cronies", and accused them of corruption and petty crimes.

" It is reported that over 100 computers were allegedly stolen by Mr. Nkululeko Msimanga who was caught on surveillance video camera following investigation by city officials who became concerned after computers started missing over a period of months from 2016. The ANC calls on the provincial police commissioner to oversee this case until its logical conclusion so as to avoid foul play," Makhubela said.



