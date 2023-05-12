DA wants Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s licence revoked on Thabo Bester allegations

Pretoria – The DA is calling on the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) to probe Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s suitability to hold a practising licence, with an endeavour to revoke it. It was revealed in March that Magudumana, a celebrity doctor and girlfriend of escaped convict Thabo Bester had been suspended from practising as a doctor since April 2021, as she had not paid her annual membership fee which allows her to practice medicine in the country.

However, the DA wants Magudumana to face consequences. “The Health Professions Council of South Africa recently revealed that Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s licence to practice was suspended due to her failure to pay annual fees. “However, this issue pales in comparison to the more concerning allegations that she helped convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, escape from prison and even stole bodies from the mortuary,” said DA MP Michéle Clarke, who is the party’s shadow minister of health.

“Therefore, the DA is calling for the Health Professions Council to investigate the suitability of her licence in light of recent revelations with the intention to revoke it. This action must be taken to demonstrate that no one is above the law and to ensure the safety and well-being of patients who may come into contact with her in the future.” Clarke said the biggest opposition party will be writing to Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, “to address this issue”. Magudumana is expected to re-appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on May 16 after her bail hearing was paused on Thursday. It is believed that more crucial evidence has come to light.

Magudumana appeared alongside her five co-accused implicated in helping Bester in escaping from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year. Her legal representative said she was not abandoning her bail application but requested a postponement. The court ruled that she be remanded in custody pending her next appearance. Bester is also due back in court on May 16.