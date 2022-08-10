IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - August 10 Durban - In our top story, KZN premier elect Nomusa Dube Ncube is set to be sworn in in a special sitting of the Kwa-Zulu Natal legislature today. KZN legislature spokesperson Wesley Canham confirmed that a special sitting was scheduled for the swearing in of the new premier but would not give more details.

Story continues below Advertisement

This comes after Sihle Zikalala resigned as KZN premier following his defeat at the ANC elective conference. Dube-Ncube to be sworn–in on Wednesday Read more here. President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to speak out against the scourge of gender based violence and femicide.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking at the National woman’s day in Richmond, KwaZulu Natal Ramaphosa said GBV continued to be a stain on the commemoration. Ramaphosa also said the country’s women have had enough with living in fear. Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to speak out against GBV.

Story continues below Advertisement

See more here. Former Manchester United star, Ryan Giggs head butted his former girlfriend in the face as she tried to end their relationship. She told a jury on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Jury has heard that Giggs subjected his former partner, 36 year old PR agent Kate Greville to a “litany of abuse” both physical and psychological. Giggs denies the charges which could lead to five-year jail time. Read more here. With your IOL daily briefing, I am Nokuthula Khwela. For the latest news you can visit out website at www.iol.co.za.