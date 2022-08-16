IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - August 16 Durban - In our top story, The entertainment industry is mourning the untimely death of the legendary kwaito star Tokollo Tshabalala, affectionately known as Magesh. Magesh, 45, was part of the popular Kwaito music group TKZee alongside renowned music artists Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala.

His family confirmed the sad news in a statement shared across social media platforms revealing that he passed away this morning as a result of an epileptic seizure. Read more here. Advocate Dali Mpofu told the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein that his client, former President Jacob Zuma suffers from a terminal illness and his medical records cannot be revealed as he is a former head of state.

He said his medical records were naturally classified. Mpofu is representing Zuma in his medical parole hearing. Zuma was granted medical parole after he was hospitalised days after he handed himself in July 2021 after the Constitutional Court found him guilty for contempt of court and was to serve 15 months in prison. Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, who also attended the proceedings, told eNCA there was a lot of evidence that Zuma qualified for medical parole.

Read more here. In the sports world, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte have been charged with improper conduct after their explosive clashes in Sunday's stormy 2-2 draw. Tuchel and Conte were embroiled in two angry exchanges as tempers flared in the Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge.

Both managers were booked for the first bust-up, which was sparked after Conte celebrated Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's equaliser close to Tuchel's technical area. Tuchel could also face further charges from the FA, who are probing his post-match comments about referee Anthony Taylor. Tuchel said "maybe it would be better" for Taylor not to referee Chelsea again, with the German incensed about both of Tottenham's goals.

Read more here. You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL radio, The Bishops Diocesan College school community got pedalling this weekend for a 24-hour cycle challenge to raise money for the Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy in Langa. The participants raised more than R500 000 during the challenge, almost double the amount raised last year.

Over 175 learners, staff and the larger community participated in the challenge, which began on Saturday at 3pm and concluded at 3pm yesterday at the Raymond Ackerman Centre in Rondebosch, with spectators supporting in person and via live stream. Vusa also supported three registered ECD Centres and five primary schools with numeracy and literacy programmes run through their Atlas Digibus. Read more here.