IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - February 1 Durban - In our top story, The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport launched a R300 million road upgrade project in the Umdoni Municipality in the Ugu District. Construction is expected to start on the Main Road P77 linking Scottburgh under uGu and the Harry Gwala districts. The road will be upgraded from gravel to tar with the first 17 km of the road having already (been) surfaced and the second phase to be upgraded will be 10 km.

This main road is expected to connect the community of uMdoni Local Municipality with important amenities such as schools, clinics, public transport and other business opportunities. The 10 km will connect two traditional councils – the Zembeni and Bele traditional councils. MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka said the project included a road which combines three wards.

The project was expected to begin on February 20. Read more. A 20-year-old man is expected to appear in Standerton district court on Wednesday in connection with a murder which took place on January 9.

Police were called to a scene on the outskirts of a farm in Standerton and upon arrival they found the body of Thapelo Boesak Motloung, 51, with injuries which suggested he had been severely assaulted. Investigations by police led to the arrest of the suspect in Standerton on Monday afternoon. Read more.

And in the sports world, AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder and club captain Makhehlene Makhaula ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline. The tough midfielder Makhaula will move to the Soweto giants with immediate effect. AmaZulu's announcement read: “AmaZulu FC have reached an agreement with Orlando Pirates for the release of club captain and midfielder, Makhehlene Makhaula, which takes effect in the current transfer window.

Read more. You know we love to end off with a feel good story, The South African Foundation for Islamic Art (Safia) will host a gala fund-raising dinner next month to keep brushes in paints on canvases, and in as many hands as possible. Safia was established in 1985 and formally structured in 1989 by renowned local artist Achmat Soni. It aims to teach and promote Islamic arts and crafts, as well as non-Islamic genres to all visual artists.