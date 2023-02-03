IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - February 3 Durban - In our top story, New Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad today announced eight members of his Mayoral Committee (MMCs) after being sworn in on Monday. According to a city statement, the new MMCs were selected after extensive consultations with other political parties, with the aim of solidifying the Government of Local Unity (GLU) partnership in the city.

The executive mayor indicated that he intends to appoint two more individuals to his Mayoral Committee tomorrow, once they have been sworn in as councillors, in order to draw from the pool of skills that exist outside of council. The new MMCs are: Finance: Dada Morero Group Corporate and Shared Services: Loyiso Masuku Environment and Infrastructure Services: Jack Sekwaila Public Safety: Sepetlele Raseruthe Development Planning: Eunice Mgcina Economic Development: Nomoya Daphney Mnisi Housing: Anthea Natasha Leitch Community Development: Lubabalo Magwentshu Read more.

The majority of measles cases in outbreak-affected provinces is among the 5-9-year age group, but there is a significant number of cases in the 10—14-year age group, justifying the need for a vaccination campaign to include this age group. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said this on Thursday, at the same time announcing that the number of measles cases continued to increase daily as it continued to receive blood and throat swabs for measles serology and PCR testing. The NICD said from the week ending October 8 2022 to the week ending January 28, it tested 3,156 serum samples for measles of which 459 were confirmed measles cases.

The NICD said of the 441 confirmed cases in outbreak-affected provinces, 172 were in the 5-9 year age group (39% of all cases) and 74 (17%) in the 10-14 year age group. Read more. And in the sports world, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has had all criminal charges against him dropped, police and prosecutors said on Thursday.

Greenwood, who was suspended by United in January 2022 when accusations against him surfaced on social media, was charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault last October. United did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither Greenwood nor his representatives have commented at any stage on the allegations against him.

A CPS spokesperson said: "A combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction." You know we love to end off with a feel good story, On her first day in a higher-ranking position at the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), Sergeant Connie Nkuna had to go above and beyond the call of duty by delivering a baby on the side of the road. Nkuna was conducting crime prevention patrols on Wednesday along with her colleagues when they were summoned to help a woman who was in labour on the corner of Milner Avenue and Beyers Naude Drive in Northcliff.