IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - July 1 Durban - In our top story, Residents of Khayelitsha and surrounding protested outside the Department of Social Development on Thursday. They are requesting the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) return administrations to local area lobbies to lighten long lines.

Individuals from the ANCYL and Sanco were also in attendance. The Black Sash's Amanda Mamase told GroundUp it was sad that vulnerable people had to sleep outside to get service. Sassa used to issue appointment cards, but the system did not work well because of too many people being given the same appointment dates. Mamase said Sassa is trying an appointment system again.

Read more here. About two months after Greyhound bus liners resumed its operations on South African roads, a major accident involving one of its buses and a van occurred in the Northern Cape, claiming six lives. But one passenger, who was aboard the bus when it crashed and overturned on the N1, just outside Richmond on Tuesday, says it was more human error than an accident.

Police said the bus collided with a Toyota Hilux bakkie about 5km outside Richmond. The bakkie was carrying 10 passengers, six of whom died at the scene. The SAPS in the Northern Cape said they are investigating a case of culpable homicide. Read more here.

In the sports world, Kaizer Chiefs have added Muzi Maluleke to their specialized staff to fill in as the sports scientist and strength conditioning coach for the senior team. The exceptionally appraised moulding mentor joins Amakhosi from University of Pretoria FC. Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said Maluleke is joining the club's "new superior execution division". Chiefs are in a remaking stage after seven seasons without a prize. They have designated the youthful mix of Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as head and colleague mentor.