IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - June 1 2023 Durban - In our top story, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed that a bomb threat was called in at the domestic arrivals hall at OR Tambo International Airport at 5pm on Wednesday. The aviation company said eight domestic flights were affected by the disruption.

"Acsa's primary concern will always be the security of our passengers and staff, and it was imperative that action be taken immediately to ensure their safety," it said. Police were investigating the source of the call. Meanwhile, Acsa moved to assure travellers that their safety was of top priority.

The company said its security personnel would remain on high alert. Read more. President Cyril Ramaphosa is digging in his heels on South Africa’s non-aligned stance to conflicts around the world, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Delivering the budget vote of the Presidency in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, Ramaphosa’s committed to travelling to both countries to encourage a peaceful solution to the war. Ramaphosa has, meanwhile, slammed the United Nations (UN) for not giving Africa a permanent seat at the table of the security council. President Ramaphosa said that South Africa’s foreign policy stance was informed by multi-lateralism and the respect for international law.

He added that South Africa’s non-aligned stance towards the Russian war in Ukraine was not the same as taking a neutral position. Ramaphosa said that South Africa was pleased to join a delegation of six African nations to seek a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. Read more.

And in the sports world, Maritzburg United got their promotion/relegation play-off campaign off to a winning start as Rowan Human scored a brace to seal a 2-0 victory over Casric Stars at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday. The Team of Choice took pole position in the round-robin standings with a better goal difference than Cape Town Spurs and took a huge first step towards securing their top-flight status. The national under-23 international, Rowan Human, chose the right time to bring his scoring boots as he opened the scoring with a scorcher for the home team.

Maritzburg head coach Fadlu Davids complemented lone striker Friday Samu with two number tens in Human and Karim Kimvuidi, a move that proved instrumental in the opening stanza as the hosts grabbed a two-goal buffer going into the half-time break. Read more. You know we love to end off with a feel good story, Al-Imdaad Foundation and Gift of the Givers provided much-needed water to the community of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, following a cholera outbreak that has claimed 23 lives.

Minister of Health Joseph Phaahla said the Water Department, both in the City of Tshwane and the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), were continuing to examine water sources to determine any contamination and that they were confident that they would contain the outbreak. Irfaan Ahmed, head of Disaster for Al-Imdaad Foundation, said so far they had distributed 10 000 5l water bottles and at least 60 000 litres of water through water tankers. Read more.