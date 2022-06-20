IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - June 20 Durban - In our top stories, There’s six kilometres of ground left to cover before the search for the Soweto boy who fell into uncovered manhole is called off for good and Ankole cattle auction at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm fetches close to R21 million. In our top story, After seven days, there still has been no sight of the six-year-old boy who fell down a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto last Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Khayalethu Magadla plunged into an uncovered manhole at a popular park on Mtambo Street in Dlamini, Soweto, and has been missing since. From Monday police divers, rescuers, paramedics and municipal workers have been hard at work trying to find him, but rescue workers believe after so much time, the chances of finding him alive are slim. According to officials, the last hope of finding him is at a sewer split chamber in Klipspruit.

Story continues below Advertisement

The chamber situated near the Avalon Cemetery is the central point where all sewage and debris flows to. There, officials were hopeful they will make progress. On Sunday at 18:00, spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, Robert Mulaudzi, said the team was wrapping up operations after another unsuccessful search. He said for the next hour or so the team would brief Magadla's parents on the day's events. Mulaudzi said if nothing was found along the remaining pipeline or the split chamber, they would have to call the operation off.

Story continues below Advertisement

Read more here. This weekend's auction of Ankole cattle at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm fetched close to R21 million. Saturday's event was hosted by the Ankole Cattle Breeders' Society of South Africa at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, near Bela-Bela, in Limpopo. The farm made headlines after former spy boss Arthur Fraser claimed a burglary occurred there in 2020, in which about $4 million in cash (around R64 million at the current exchange rate) was stolen.

Story continues below Advertisement

The money was believed to be earned from the selling of game and cattle. The auction on Saturday offered six lots from Ramaphosa's Ntaba Nyoni Ankole stud, including one bull, three females, and two lots of embryos. According to Veewinkel, an auction house, the top price Ramaphosa fetched for the heifer, Pata Pata, was R675 000. The sale of Ramaphosa's lots earned him a total of R2.37 million.

Read more here. In the sports world, AmaZulu have made a strong statement of intent by adding Ethan Brooks to their side ahead of the new season. Amidst a recent squad exodus which included the likes of top performers such as Tapelo Xoki, Augustine Mulenga and Luvuyo Memela departing, there were suggestions from some that the strong ambition shown by Usuthu over the last two years under owner Sandile Zungu could have ended.

Zungu feels that the current AmaZulu side is “unbeatable” and has set Truter a challenging target of winning at least one piece of silverware next season. AmaZulu have not won a major trophy since they claimed the Telkom Knockout trophy in 1992. Read more here.